Boost to silk industry: Resham Krishi Mela 2025 kicks off in Malda

Malda: The Resham Krishi Mela 2025 organised in association with the state government, by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, in collaboration with the Central Silk Board (CSB), was held at the Regional Silk Technological Research Station (RSTRS) in Malda on Thursday. This significant event aimed to unite silk farmers, weavers and reelers to discuss the latest advancements in sericulture and promote sustainable silk production.

This one-day event served as a platform for discussions on innovative silk farming techniques, government initiatives and strategies for reviving Malda’s silk industry. Farmers and weavers had the opportunity to interact with industry leaders, share their challenges and explore solutions to enhance silk production and market competitiveness.

Malda has a rich legacy in silk production, but over the years, the industry’s dominance has shifted to South Indian states. However, efforts are now being made to reclaim Malda’s historical significance in sericulture. Debashish Chattopadhyay, scientist at RSTRS Malda, emphasised: “Malda was once the largest contributor to the silk industry. By fostering collaboration among farmers, reelers and weavers, we aim to revitalise silk production in the district. The quality of our silk threads is on par with international standards.”

Further reinforcing the vision of revival, Uzzal Saha, president of Malda Silk Yarn Producer’s Association, stated: “With the support of the Chief Minister, Malda is poised to regain its past glory. We are ready to compete with China. The silk industry here will generate large-scale employment, strengthening the district’s economy.”

The Resham Krishi Mela 2025 successfully showcased Malda’s potential in the silk sector, highlighting its importance in India’s textile industry while fostering growth and innovation in sericulture.