Boost to heritage tourism: State plans to restore Nal Raja’s fort in Chilapata

Alipurduar: In a significant step to boost heritage tourism in Dooars, the state government has proposed the restoration of Nal Raja’s fort and the establishment of an open-air archaeological museum in Chilapata. The initiatives aim to preserve the region’s ancient legacy while enhancing its tourism appeal.

Located deep within the Chilapata forest in the core area of Jaldapara National Park, the ruins of Nal Raja’s fort are believed to date back nearly 1,500 years, possibly to the Gupta era.

Some believe the structure may have served as a large bunker for Chila Roy, commander to King Naranarayan Bhup Bahadur of the Cooch Behar dynasty. The fort is regarded as one of Alipurduar’s most important historical sites after the Buxa Detention Camp. A recent meeting at the Dooars Kanya administrative building, chaired by District Magistrate R. Vimala, brought together key stakeholders including Alipurduar MLA and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Suman Kanjilal, Alipurduar University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sarit Kumar Choudhury, and folk culture researcher Pramod Nath. Experts on Chilapata’s history also participated.

MLA Kanjilal emphasised that the restoration would be undertaken without harming the ecological balance of Jaldapara. “Representatives from the Heritage Commission may visit soon, and preparations are underway. If we can unearth the full historical significance of this site, it could reshape our understanding of Alipurduar’s past,” he noted.

After raising the matter in the State Assembly, Kanjilal met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who responded positively and instructed the State Heritage Commission to take action.

Subsequently, Kanjilal held discussions with Heritage Commission Chairman Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Special Secretary Amlanjyoti Saha at Nabanna, where it was agreed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the museum.

District officials confirm that consultations are ongoing with the Forest and Public Works departments, with the Heritage Commission overseeing the DPR. Restoration work is expected to begin around Durga Puja, subject to final approvals.

As part of the project, dense overgrowth and debris at the site will be carefully cleared. Informative signage and historical displays will be installed to highlight the fort’s cultural value while ensuring the ancient structures remain intact.