Boost to artisans as Bengal’s handicrafts shine in Bollywood

Kolkata: Handicrafts made by Bengal’s artisans namely Terracotta products and Madhubani designs are being exported to Mumbai for decorating the sets in Bollywood movies.

The initiative of the Refugee Handicrafts under the state Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) and Textile sector department has brought economic growth to the marginalised refugee artisans.

In a major boost to the state MSME, the state government has already taken several initiatives to sell handicrafts made by Bengal artisans in the Mumbai market and also abroad.

The handicrafts prepared by the artisans from different districts are already being sent to Mumbai and elsewhere for decorating movie sets.

It has brought economic stability in the lives of these artisans. The Bengal government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has seen a sea change in the MSME sector.

The Refugee Handicrafts was set up in 1950, with an aim to provide a means of livelihood to refugees.

They used to prepare different handicraft products and the state government used to support them to sell them in the market.

Various handicrafts were also imported to Dubai in the UAE in the past.

The project had then immensely helped the refugees in earning their livelihood. But later, the organisation had almost lost its significance due to the apathy of the erstwhile Left Front government. After the change of guard in the government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had involved former footballers from the state in Refugee Handicrafts for making footballs.

The Refugee Handicrafts had taken the step for necessary expansion to rope in more people in making footballs under “Joyee”.

After coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government has taken several steps to strengthen the MSME sector in Bengal and help the artisans grow their business.

The present government conducts fairs across the state to give a platform so that the artisans from all the districts can come and sell their products in these fairs.