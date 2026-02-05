Boost rural trade infra: Rs 5.19 cr G+3 mrkt complex planned in W Midnapore

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated a Rs 5.19 crore project to construct a modern G+3 market complex at Temathani in West Midnapore district as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural marketing infrastructure and improve regulated trading facilities in the state.



Sources said the project is expected to generate employment during the construction phase and subsequently through market operations, sources said. An official added that preference has been provided for engagement of unskilled labour holding job cards, in line with existing labour engagement guidelines.

The project is being taken up under the state’s agricultural marketing framework and is intended to provide organised trading space with allied facilities for farmers, traders, and other stakeholders involved in agricultural commerce, sources said. The initiative is proposed to be funded through state budgetary allocation and will be implemented through a competitive e-tendering process to ensure transparency and accountability.

According to officials familiar with the plan, the multi-storeyed market complex is expected to be completed within a stipulated period of 548 days. In addition to construction, the selected agency will be responsible for maintaining the facility for five years after completion, a provision aimed at ensuring long-term functionality and quality upkeep of the infrastructure.

Sources said the project aligns with the government’s broader approach to upgrading regulated market facilities across districts, with a focus on improving physical infrastructure, streamlining market operations, and providing better-managed trading environments. The initiative is also expected to help decongest existing market spaces and create more organised platforms for wholesale trading activities in the region.

Officials said detailed technical, financial, and eligibility norms have been prescribed for agencies participating in the bidding process to ensure quality execution. These include requirements related to prior experience, manpower, machinery, financial capacity, and adherence to prescribed construction standards. Provisions have also been made for penalties in case of delays or non-compliance with contractual obligations.

Supervision and monitoring of the project will be carried out through the state’s agricultural marketing authorities and district-level market bodies to ensure adherence to timelines, quality benchmarks, and maintenance obligations, officials said.