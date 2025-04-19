Boost mental wellbeing of officers: Kolkata Police hosts ‘Happiness Guarantee’ prog

Kolkata: In an initiative to boost the morale of the police force and foster mental and spiritual growth among officers helping them manage stress and anxiety more effectively, the Kolkata Police hosted “Happiness Guarantee Programme” at the Police Training School (PTS). MAAsterG, a motivational life guide delivered a speech which according to senior police officials can be seen as a valuable tool for Kolkata Police officers to eliminate stress and negativity, promoting a more balanced life. “We hope to promote a healthier work environment and enhance the overall wellbeing of our personnel,” a senior police officer said. The session was attended by approximately 250 police officers, including Joint Commissioners, IPS officers, and 10 battalion heads, aimed to address stress and anxiety issues within the force. The Indian police force is perceived as one of the most mentally stressed professions in India. This is due to the demanding nature of their work, which involves exposure to traumatic events, long hours, less time for family, and high levels of responsibility, along with the challenges of dealing with public perception. Sometimes police departments struggle with limited manpower, resources, and equipment, which can increase the workload and stress on officers.

These factors can contribute to various mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Stress can also contribute to physical health problems, such as high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. Chronic stress can lead to burnout, which can negatively impact job performance, overall wellbeing and family issues. “The police force plays a vital role in maintaining societal order, preventing crimes, and protecting citizens’ lives and property, but this critical work comes with significant risks, exposing personnel to physical dangers, stress, and depression. Police officers often risk their lives to safeguard society, which can take a toll on their mental wellbeing. To mitigate this, the Kolkata Police have taken proactive steps to prioritise their officers’ mental health by arranging a motivational speech,” a senior police official said.