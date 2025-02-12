Boost in social welfare schemes, Education & Health likely in Budget

Kolkata: With an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections, the Mamata Banerjee government is likely to allocate more funds to social security and welfare schemes in this year’s Budget which will be tabled by the state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Schemes like Banglar Bari, Lakshmir Bhandar are among many which may attract more allotment in the Budget.

According to sources in the state government, there may be a substantial increase in the allocation in the Education and Health sectors. This will be the last full Budget before the end of the five-year term of the current Bengal government.

The other schemes like Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi, and Rupasree are also going to be the thrust areas for the government.

Lakshmir Bhandar, a financial assistance scheme for women has always been a thrust area of the government.

After the Centre had allegedly deprived states of dues under housing projects, the Mamata Banerjee government started a new scheme on its own to provide funds to the people belonging to the underprivileged section for setting up houses.

The scheme, ‘Banglar Bari’ will also be given emphasis. Last year, the government announced the launch of the ‘Banglar Bari’ housing scheme, citing the Centre’s blocking of funds to the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Announcing the launch of the housing scheme last December, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the first instalment for housing construction to nearly 12 lakh people belonging to the marginal sections of the society.

She also announced that 16 lakh more beneficiaries will be given housing funds before the 2026 Assembly elections.

The state government in the 2024-25 Budget, had allotted an additional Rs 12,000 crore to the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and doubled the monthly allowance to beneficiaries of the scheme to Rs 1,000 for the general category, and Rs 1,000 to Rs 1200 for the SCs/ST communities.

TMC leaders said that the hike helped the party to win over women voters in the last year’s Lok Sabha election. Sources said that with women played a crucial role in the elections.

Sources said that the state government may announce a further hike in this amount in this year’s Budget. In the past few elections, women have voted for the Trinamool Congress government after they were economically benefited from the scheme.

Announcements may be made for para-teachers, Anganwadi workers, and those working under ‘Siksha Bandhu’.

Some fresh recruitments may be announced in the state Budget. There may be a salary hike for the primary and upper primary para-teachers.