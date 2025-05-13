Boost in local economy: ‘Tourist footfall in Digha surges from 20K to nearly 38K in 10 days’

KOLKATA: With the inauguration of Jagannath Dham in Digha, the local economy has seen a significant boost, bringing renewed hope to vendors in the area. As per data released by the state government, tourist footfall in Digha has surged from 20,000 to nearly 38,000 in the 10 days following the temple’s opening—a number expected to rise even further in the coming days.

Local vendors believe that ever since the inauguration, there has been a significant surge in tourist footfall. Visitors are now coming to Digha not just for its beaches, but also to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath at the newly-inaugurated temple.

According to Suprakash Giri, a member of Jagannath Temple Trust and president of TMC youth wing East Midnapore, said that the tourist footfall has doubled in the last ten days after the inauguration. “The income of the general vendors has increased too. For example, the income of the toto drivers who ferry tourists from hotels to Jagannath Dham has also increased considerably. Residents are now pinning hopes that the temple will create more job opportunities in Digha.

While the area has seen considerable beautification efforts over the years, a temple sprawling across 20 acres is truly unique in the country. We anticipate this development will further transform the region and usher in a wealth of opportunities,” Giri said.

It is worth noting that hotel businesses in Digha have also experienced a noticeable upswing in recent days. With a sharp rise in tourist footfall over the past five days, some hotels are unable to accommodate new bookings due to overwhelming demand.

A senior member of the hoteliers association said: “We have seen a 50 per cent increase in the hotel reservation and consequently this has led to a boost in the local economy too. We have received messages from various hotels that they cannot take bookings because of the increased demand.”

Shyamal Das, a local vendor who sells caps outside the Jagannath Dham complex, is optimistic and said that the anticipated surge in tourism, fueled by the new temple, will boost his daily sales. Previously, he used to sell caps near Digha beach.

Sangita Talukdar, a tourist who recently visited Digha, said: “I have knee problems and it is difficult for me to travel long distances. I had a long desire to offer Puja to Lord Jagannath in Puri and now with the Jagannath Dham, I can easily go to Digha by car, offer my puja and can come back.”