Boost for Jhargram: Mamata unveils projs worth Rs 550 crore

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of development projects worth over Rs 550 crore in Jhargram.

The flurry of initiatives, including road and bridge construction, school renovations, health infrastructure, community halls and hostel development, marks a significant investment in the region’s future. Addressing a large gathering, the Chief Minister also rolled out benefits under 94 social welfare schemes, directly reaching nearly 3 lakh people. The Chief Minister said the Bengal government’s commitment to inclusive growth remains unwavering, amid cheers from the crowd gathered at the venue.

Banerjee inaugurated 215 projects worth Rs 392.21 crore and laid the foundation stones of 106 projects worth over Rs 157.31 crore from the programme to mark the celebration of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, 2025.

Among the projects unveiled, the bulk of the funds has been allocated to road upgrades and water supply schemes, sectors seen as critical to improving the region’s quality of life and economic prospects.

Among the key projects inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a Rs 74.95 crore drinking water project in Nayagram Block, executed by the Public Health Engineering Department.

Additionally, ten more water supply projects worth Rs 47.79 crore, aimed at benefiting residents of Jamboni, Nayagram, Binpur II, Jhargram and Sankrail, were also launched as part of the state’s broader push to improve access to clean drinking water

in the region. In addition to projects undertaken by various state government departments, several initiatives executed by Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and the Zilla Parishad were also part of the inauguration list unveiled by the Chief Minister.

Among the major projects for which foundation stones were laid include the road under Gopiballavpur Block II stretching from Rantua to Gobindapur, worth Rs 21.03 crore, the road from Niguri bus stand to Dhumsai, worth Rs 16.28 crore and the road from Belpahari to Chakadoba, amounting to Rs 13.9 crore.

Banerjee said that the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples will be celebrated in all districts for 4 days, till August 10.

Meanwhile, the state government is set to host a programme on August 14 to celebrate Kanyashree Divas, an occasion that will be attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.