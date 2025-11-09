Boost: 85 govt-aided colleges across state to get new principals

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has finalised the appointment of principals in 85 government-aided colleges across the state, with recommendation letters already issued to the selected candidates, officials confirmed.

The Calcutta University accounts for the highest number of appointments, with 19 of its 21 colleges that had vacant principal posts now filled. These include Seth Anandaram Jaipuria College, Anandamohan College, BR Ambedkar College, Maharaja Srischandra College, Netaji Nagar College, Sarsuna College and Shyamaprasad College.

Among other universities, new principals will take charge in 12 colleges under Burdwan University, 11 under North Bengal University, 8 under West Bengal State University, 7 each under Kalyani and Vidyasagar universities, 6 under Gour Banga University, 5 under Bankura University, 4 under Kazi Nazrul University and 3 each under Sidho-Kanho-Birsa and Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma universities. “In line with the government’s policy, our aim was to ensure that no college remained without a principal for long. That’s why we worked in a speedy manner to fill the vacancies,” said WBCSC chairman Dipak Kar.

The recruitment process began in June 2024 following the Commission’s notification for the post of principal in state-aided general degree colleges. However, it took over a year to complete due to pending court cases related to previous recruitment cycles. The Commission stated that appointments could not be finalised until those cases were resolved. Out of 420 applicants, 316 were interviewed by a selection panel comprising vice-chancellors from 11 universities.

A provisional merit list of 140 candidates was subsequently published. During counselling held on October 10, 110 candidates were considered, and 85 were finalised for recommendation. The merit panel will remain valid for one year.

College governing bodies are now expected to complete the formal appointment procedures upon receiving WBCSC’s

recommendations.