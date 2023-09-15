Booksellers body inks MoU with Madrid Book Fair

Kolkata: The Publishers & Booksellers Guild signed a MoU with the Madrid Book Fair, Spain on Thursday for the promotion and marketing of books, as well as dissemination of information related to books and foster bilateral cultural relations by providing a platform for book lovers to meet, discuss and explore opportunities.



The MoU will develop strong institutional relationships to establish a sustainable mechanism to create broader platforms for book publishers on both sides.

The two bodies will collaborate mutually and create a Joint Committee to promote cooperation, as well as bilateral projects for a mutually beneficial commitment that encourages the growth and popularisation of books.