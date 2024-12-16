Books worth over Rs 5 cr sold as two fairs draw massive crowds

Siliguri: Siliguri has witnessed a significant rise in book sales, reflecting a growing interest in reading among its residents. Books worth more than Rs 5 crore were sold during two major book fairs held in the city, the Siliguri Mahakuma Book Fair and the North Bengal Book Fair, drawing large crowds from the region.

The 14th edition of the Siliguri Mahakuma Book Fair, organised by the state government, set a new benchmark by selling books worth Rs 80 lakh. This marked a significant increase compared to previous years when sales ranged between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh.

The fair, held from November 30 to December 6 at Baghajatin Park, saw the participation of 50 publishers and booksellers from across Bengal. Libraries played a key role in the sales, with 25 libraries purchasing books, particularly those catering to competitive examinations.

“We are thrilled with the response. This is a record for us and it shows that people are returning to reading,” said Saikat Goswami, the Assistant District Library Officer (ADLO). Meanwhile, the privately organised North Bengal Book Fair, which ran from December 7 to December 15, also attracted large crowds. However, sales dropped slightly to Rs 4.5 crore compared to

Rs 5 crore last year. The proximity of the two fairs, held back-to-back, was cited as a factor. Many visitors had already made purchases at the earlier Siliguri Mahakuma Book Fair.

Ashish Banerjee, Secretary of the Greater Siliguri Publishers and Booksellers Welfare Association, acknowledged the impact but highlighted the positive turnout. “Despite the slight drop in sales, the fair drew a large crowd and many books were sold. This shows the growing interest in books among people,” he said.

The North Bengal Book Fair featured 93 stalls, with participants from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and different areas of West Bengal. Books by North Bengal authors were in demand, alongside English-language books, which saw high sales. Books related to research were also in high demand along with story books.