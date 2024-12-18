Book pays tribute to late prof of CU journalism department

Kolkata: A commemorative book titled “Media in the Changing Times” was released on Wednesday at the Press Club, Kolkata on the occasion of the 70th birth anniversary of Late Prof. (Dr.) Tapati Basu, former head of the department of Journalism and Mass Communication and Dean, University of Calcutta.

An issued statement read that the event marked a heartfelt tribute to her immense contributions to the field of journalism and communication studies. The book was formally unveiled by Prof. (Dr.) Suranjan Das, the vice-chancellor of Adamas University and the former vice-chancellor of both Calcutta and Jadavpur University.

“Edited by journalist and academic Snehasis Sur, the book includes essays and reflections from 40 esteemed professors and researchers of journalism and mass communication,” read the statement.

The book not only celebrates the life and work of professor Tapati Basu but also explores critical themes such as media, society and culture; media ethics; media economics; technology in media; the future of journalism; and media education curricula.

Adding to the significance of the day, the inaugural “Professor Tapati Basu Memorial Lecture” was delivered by noted journalist and professor of journalism at Shippensburg University, USA, Dhiman Chattopadhyay. His lecture focused on “The Future of Journalism and Communication Education,” addressing the evolving landscape of journalism in an age of rapid technological advancement and societal changes.