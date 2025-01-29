Book on student movement released

Kolkata: Justice Biplab Roy’s book ‘Chhatra Andolan Sekal–Ekal’ (Student Movement: Then and Now) was released on Monday at Kolkata Press Club. This historic book sheds light on various aspects of student movements and serves as an important document.

The younger generation can learn extensively about the history of student movements from this book.

“I am trying to bring the families of the revolutionaries under one roof. Their invaluable contributions to the freedom struggle cannot be forgotten,” said Roy. He highlighted the story of freedom fighter Rameshwar Banerjee, who was the first martyr among the 13 students who lost their lives during a movement at Dharmatala. “I visited his house after much effort. He deserves to be remembered by all,” he added.

The event was attended by Father Reverend Martin A. Pakre, Mohun Bagan Club Secretary Debashis Dutta, journalists Jayanta Ghosal, Ritabrata Bhattacharya, and Snehashis Sur, President of Kolkata Press Club. The family members of various revolutionaries from the freedom struggle were also present.