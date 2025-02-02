Book on digital media launched at International Kolkata Book Fair

Kolkata: Prof Minal Pareek’s highly anticipated book, “Alfa Generation’s Book for Comprehensive Digital Media: A Way Ahead with New Technology in Higher Education,” was launched on Sunday at the Press Corner of the International Kolkata Book Fair 2025. The launch event saw a distinguished gathering of academics, media professionals and dignitaries, all of whom lauded the prompt and significant contribution of this publication.

Among the notable figures present were Snehasis Sur, Jayanta Ghoshal, Sanku Bose, Suman Chatterjee, Sushil Poddar, Prof. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Sudhangshu Sekhar De, Suranjan Das, Samik Bandopadhyay and Raju Barman.

The presence of these esteemed individuals underscored the importance of this book in the current educational and media landscape.

“Alfa Generation’s Book for Comprehensive Digital Media” is more than just a textbook; it is a comprehensive resource designed to equip both current and future generations with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the ever-evolving world of digital media. The book brings together the expertise of eminent academicians, media professionals and digital strategy experts, each of whom has contributed significantly to the field.

Prof. Pareek, along with the contributing experts, has created a vital resource that addresses the pressing need for a unified source of knowledge on digital media.

The book explores how digital media can be used to influence, inform and inspire, offering readers a deep understanding of its intricacies. It serves as a critical guide for comprehending and harnessing the potential of digital media to shape the future.

The book launch was met with enthusiastic applause from the attendees, who recognised the importance of this publication in higher education and beyond. “Alfa Generation’s Book for Comprehensive Digital Media” is poised to become an essential tool for students, educators and professionals seeking to understand and leverage the power of digital media

in the 21st century.