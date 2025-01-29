‘Book fair footfall this year may reach 1 cr’

Kolkata: While inaugurating the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this time the footfall at the fair will be higher than last year and may touch one crore.

Three books penned by Banerjee were released on the occasion.

These are: ‘Lipibaddha Kichu Katha’, ‘Bangla Nirbachan O Amra’ and ‘Salute 2’.

A book authored by former chief secretary H.K Dwivedi on finance was also released by her.

Banerjee said business worth Rs 30 lakh happened in the last edition of the book fair with over 27 lakh visitors attending the same. “This time, the footfall will be higher and may touch one crore,” she said.

She referred to the book fair as Bengal’s pride and called it a ‘book tree’. “Digital is becoming popular with each passing day but no one can forget books. A house looks incomplete if it is devoid of books stocked in shelves. A book is our friend and philosopher, our inspiration. It touches our heart,” she added.

Since Germany is the focal theme country for this year’s book fair, Banerjee reminded the gathering of the long-standing connection between India and Germany by drawing a reference to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“The son of this soil and our great hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had a deep connection with Germany. His daughter Anita stays there. I have met her. The family fought for our independence. I salute Netaji’s endeavour even though Indo-German ties predate him,” Banerjee said in the presence of a large German delegation at the venue.

Philip Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany in India also spoke at the inaugural programme.

Referring to delegates from Argentina present on the occasion, she said that she loves Argentina’s football.

“I had painted some roads in Kolkata in blue and white, with the idea that the sky has no limitation. However, people began saying I was imitating Argentina’s (flag) colour. Everyone has their favourite colours,” she said.

She batted for unity in diversity and said that maintaining the same has always been Bengal’s culture. “We respect each religion, caste, creed and language. Our forefathers have taught us this philosophy,” she added.

Banerjee visited a few stalls in the fair which belonged to Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Jago Bangla (the mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress).

Popular Bengali writer Abul Bashar was conferred the Lifetime Literary Award, involving a special prize of Rs 2 lakh from the Publishers and Booksellers Guild that organises the fair.