Book fair: East-West Metro corridor passenger earnings jump by 12.96%

Kolkata: In a week, Metro Railway’s passenger earnings in East-West Metro Corridor which connects Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector-V jumped by 12.96 per cent, from Rs 6,01,611 on January 15 to Rs 6,79,557 on January 22.



The 47th International Book fair started from January 18 and will continue till January 31. The book fair is taking place at Boi Mela Prangan near Karunamoyee bus stand. According to Metro officials, the passenger earnings in the section, East-West which connects Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V, has increased during the book fair as compared to the earnings prior. The passenger count in the corridor has also increased on Monday to 45,511 as compared to 38,671 recorded on January 15, resulting in 17.69 per cent increase in passenger count. Adequate ticket counters have been opened to cater to the expected rush of book-lovers along with deployment of additional staff and security personnel. Metro officers and staff have been working in tandem to ensure hassle-free services to book-lovers, an official said. At least 80 services, including 40 East-bound and 40 West-bound, are being run on Sundays till January 31. On the mentioned days, Metro services will be available from 12:55 pm to 10 pm. Within this time, from 2:55 pm to 9:19 pm, Metro services will be available at an interval of 12 minutes during the fair days.

Metro Railway will run additional services from Monday to Saturday during the mentioned period. Instead of 106 services, they will run 120 which includes 60 East-bound and 60 West-bound. Services during the weekdays will be available from 6:55 am to 10 pm. From 2:55 pm to 9:19 pm, services will be available at an interval of 12 minutes. First services from Sealdah will be available at 6:55 am and Salt Lake Sector V at 7 am while the last service from Sealdah will be at 9:35 pm and from Salt Lake Sector V at 9:40 pm.