Book fair: Cops hold cybercrime awareness drive

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is making people aware of the styles of cybercrime and how to stay safe from such crimes at their stall at the Kolkata International Book Fair (IKBF) in Salt Lake.



Police have put up 12 QR codes at their stall which need to be scanned by the visitors from where several comic stories will be downloaded. These comic stories are written on the recent trends of cyber crimes and also have messages about what to do if any unknown people offer earning easy money or offer jobs against money. These comic strips are published by the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CSCE) under the Information Technology and Electronics department.

This apart, Kolkata Police is also organising quiz competitions on various subjects like cyber security, traffic management system and awareness and several other subjects related to safety of people at their stall in the book fair. Also Kolkata Police is

distributing pamphlets on cyber fraud, bank fraud, and other ways of cheating.

Also, a small booklet is being distributed where police advised several precautionary measures on how to make homes safe from robbers/burglars, women’s safety, cyber security, safety of elderly persons and children along with an awareness message about traffic safety.