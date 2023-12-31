Book fair begins in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: This year, the 28th South Dinajpur District Book Fair started at Balurghat High School ground on Saturday evening. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Consumer Protection minister Biplab Mitra, District Magistrate Bijin Krishna, Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal, Balurghat Civic Body Chairman Ashok Mitra, DIG of Police (Malda and Raiganj) Prasun Banerjee and other dignitaries. The fair will end on January 5.



The inaugural tribal dance was organised by the students of Balurghat Girls High School on the main stage which attracted the audience.

According to the book fair authorities, there are a total of 88 stalls in the fair this year while 31 stalls belong to the government.

In the opening ceremony, children were given a message to read books.

“Parents should practice reading books in front of children instead of surfing mobile phones. We hope that the children and seniors will be interested in the fair. The importance of book fairs should be explained and habits should be created. Adults should leave their mobiles and read books. Children will learn by seeing them,” DM Bijin Krishna said.

Minister Biplab Mitra also spoke about the need for children to read books.

“There is no alternative to books. Even today, at night I read new books because there is no chance during the day. As a result of the book fair, the tendency of the people of the district to buy books will be created,” Mitra said.

According to Mitra, the era is changing and one can get a lot of things on mobiles but books help develop the mind.

“Reading should be increased. Every year our district book fair has a frenzy like Kolkata. I hope it will be the same this time,” he added.

DIG Prasun Banerjee gave various instructions to encourage the new generation of writers.

In the fair, cultural programmes, poetry recitation, sit and drawing competitions will be organised everyday.