Book fair 2026: Dr Sanku Bose’s new book tackles AI job fears

KOLKATA: If you are a student, chances are you worry whether Artificial Intelligence (AI) will snatch away the job you are preparing for. If you are already a professional, you may go to bed anxious about AI eating into your career.



And if you are a parent, you might be worried that will your child have a “permanent” job in the age of AI? While AI is very real, the fear surrounding it often isn’t. It is this anxiety that prompted Dr Sanku Bose, Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Group CEO of Techno India Group, to write his latest book — ‘Future-Ready: Navigating Careers in the Age of AI’.

The book was launched at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair on Saturday. In total, three books from SNU Press were unveiled at the fair, including a book on MOJO by Dr Minal Pareek, Dean of the School of Art, Media and Design. The launch event was attended by Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Pro-Chancellor, TIG Universities, Dr Minal Pareek, Prof Ashoke Ranjan Thakur, noted painter Samir Aich, among others.

For Dr Bose, a book can be launched at any time of the year, but he consciously chooses the Kolkata Book Fair. He believes the fair is a celebration of lifelong learning. Interestingly, it was at the same venue last year that he launched his debut book, ‘Passion to Profession: Comprehensive Career Guide for Students’, which focused on pursuing careers driven by passion. This time, however, he chose to confront what he calls the “elephant in every classroom and boardroom”, AI. “We are the first generation that has to compete with machines, and perhaps the last generation that can consciously choose to become more human. As a professor, I am often asked whether AI will take away jobs. This book addresses those concerns,” said Dr Bose.

Acknowledging the growing addiction to reels among both younger and older generations, Dr Bose, adopting an unconventional narrative style for the book, has designed each chapter to be read in just two minutes. “This book is a printed form of a reel,” he said.