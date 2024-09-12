Bonus stalemate continues for North Bengal tea gardens

ALIPURDUAR: The issue of the Puja bonus for approximately 5 lakh tea plantation workers of North Bengal remains unresolved, despite three consecutive meetings. The tea garden owners proposed a 10 per cent bonus while the workers have been demanding 20 per cent.



The first round of discussions, held virtually on September 5, had ended in a deadlock. Subsequent meetings on September 9 and 10, held at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce Building in Kolkata, also failed to resolve the impasse. Workers were left disappointed as no breakthrough was achieved, and the bonus contract remained elusive. Last year the workers had received a 19 per cent bonus.

Although the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA), which represents the tea garden owners, has not yet set a date for the next round of talks, sources suggest the negotiations will resume between September 21 and 23. A total of 164 tea gardens from the plains of Terai and Dooars participated in the Puja bonus discussions, compared to 179 last year. Several closed gardens in the Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, as well as the five Andrew Yule gardens under central government control, did not take part in the negotiations.

Many workers had expected a deal to be finalised during the September 10 meeting. However, the inflexible stance of the tea garden owners, who maintained their offer of a maximum 10 per cent bonus, stalled progress. This proposal was rejected by all trade unions present. Nakul Sonar, chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, stated: “We will not accept a 10 per cent bonus under any circumstances. We are demanding a more respectable bonus for the tea workers, and the owners have not come close to that figure. We will consult with each garden unit to gather their input before the next meeting.”

Labor leader Robin Rai affirmed the goal of securing a respectable bonus through persistent efforts. With upcoming festivals, unions plan the next meeting after September 18. Tea Association chairman Chinmay Dhar cited losses and weather issues, making a 20 per cent bonus unlikely. Post-September 21, meetings aim for a resolution, with no decision yet for Darjeeling Hill tea gardens.