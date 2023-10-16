Bonus issue forces closure of 3 tea plantations in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Alipurduar district has witnessed the closure of three tea plantations due to dissatisfaction over bonus payments, leading to workers protesting in many tea gardens. A meeting with the deputy labour commissioner at the Dooars Kanya (administrative building) in Alipurduar on Sunday failed to resolve the deadlock, leaving the future of approximately 3,000 tea workers uncertain, just ahead of the Puja season.



The owners of Joybirpara Tea Garden in Madarihat block issued a notice of suspension of work on Sunday, claiming they were relieved of their responsibilities due to security concerns. The bonus agreement, according to plantation authorities, stipulated a bonus rate of 11 per cent to be paid on October 17. However, workers began protesting, demanding a bonus rate of at least 16 per cent. Tensions escalated within the garden, ultimately leading to the owner’s departure. Now, the fate of 450 garden workers hangs in the balance.

On Monday, workers from the Dalsingpara tea garden in Kalchini block attempted to resume work, only to find the garden’s factory closed, following a notice of work suspension issued due to worker dissatisfaction. This abrupt closure left 1,200 workers unemployed, adding to the uncertainty before Puja. A similar scenario unfolded at Dalmore tea garden in Madarihat block, further exacerbating the uncertainty for another 1,200 workers.

Sanju Shimik, Assistant Labor Commissioner of Birpara, stated: “We have received notices of work suspension from three gardens. The matter is currently under discussion.” Nakul Sonar, Chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, said: “The owners have taken illegal steps, which is very unfortunate. We attempted to secure rightful bonuses for the workers, but unfortunately, it has not materialised. We will bring this issue to the attention of the labour commissioner.”