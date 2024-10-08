Bonus distribution for tea garden workers completed in N Bengal plains

Alipurduar: The bonus process for tea garden workers across the plains of North Bengal has been successfully completed ahead of Durga Puja. On Sunday, the final bonus distribution took place at Tasati Tea Garden in Alipurduar district. The Merico Group also completed the process in 12 of its tea gardens across Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, disbursing around Rs 10 crore and directly benefiting 20,000 workers.

Industry experts have hailed this year’s bonus process as a milestone, highlighting a shift in the behaviour of tea garden workers.

According to some tea estate owners, workers exhibited an exceptional level of patience and awareness, rarely seen in previous years. In 2023, a flat 19 per cent bonus was distributed, slightly below the 2022 peak of 20 per cent. Despite this, several gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri were shut down before bonuses were paid out in 2022 and 2023.

Six gardens remain closed in 2023, but no reports of closures or operational halts have surfaced this year in the Terai and Dooars regions (Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling Plains), although the bonus rate in some gardens has dropped to 16 per cent. Representatives from various tea estate associations confirmed the completion of the bonus process in all gardens in the plains.

Ram Avtar Sharma, Secretary of the Dooars Branch of the Indian Tea Planters’ Association (ITPA), praised the smooth conclusion of the bonus agreement, stating, “The workers deserve full credit. Despite the tea industry facing its worst crisis in 150 years, with declining production and fluctuating tea prices, the workers have shown remarkable understanding and patience. As a result, no negative incidents have emerged from the industry.”

Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal Chairman of the Tea Association of India, also praised the workers, saying, “The bonus distribution has been completed, and I hope everyone enjoys Durga Puja.” While some tea gardens saw gate meetings and road blockades, many in the industry believe external forces were behind these incidents. However, the situation in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri tea gardens has returned to normal.