Bonus disputes: Tea gardens in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar shut

Jalpaiguri: In the last 48 hours, five tea gardens in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts have halted operations due to unrest over bonus disputes.



Unrest has begun in approximately ten other tea gardens in these districts due to dissatisfaction with the bonus percentage. The local administration is working to restore normalcy. The Labor department has scheduled a meeting on Saturday in Siliguri to address problems of two tea gardens in the Alipurduar, namely Raimatang in the Kalchini block and Mujnai in the Madarihat Birpara block.

In Jalpaiguri, two tea gardens, Saili in Malbazar and Naya Saili in Nagrakata, suspended operations on Friday.

On Friday, when the workers arrived for work, they found the gates of these plantations locked. Nearly 3,000 tea workers from these two plantations have become jobless just before the Puja festival. Suraj Munda, a tea worker at Saili Garden, alleged: “A bonus meeting was held on Thursday, where the bonus rate was fixed at 15.5 per cent, which the owner initially agreed to. However, this sudden closure has left tea workers in a state of uncertainty.”

Pulin Goldar, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU), commented: “On Thursday a bonus meeting took place at ITPA office till 11 pm. The workers were demanding a 16.5 per cent bonus, but the owner did not agree. Ultimately, a 15.5 per cent bonus was decided upon. Despite an amicable settlement, the management’s decision to shut down operations is disappointing.” In the meantime, two gardens in Alipurduar, Mujnai and Nimti, remain non-operational, although no formal suspension of work notices have been issued.

On Wednesday, the owner posted a suspension of work notice at Raimatang Garden in the district. Nakul Sonar, the Chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, remarked: “The owners have taken illegal steps. We will raise this issue in the meeting in Siliguri on Saturday. We hope the gardens reopen soon.”