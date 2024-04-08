Bongaon: TMC says BJP leader planned attack against its MP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday late evening, alleged that BJP’s candidate from Bongaon, Shantanu Thakur was planning an attack against its Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur.

The party shared two videos on WhatsApp which purportedly showed Shantanu Thakur hammering a gate. The authenticity of the video clip could not be verified by Millennium Post.

TMC, in its WhatsApp message to the media, wrote: “Shocking visuals are coming from Bongaon where BJP candidate & their leader Shantanu Thakur, along with his goons carrying sharp objects & arms, are planning a violent attack on our Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur. In the above visuals it can be clearly seen that Shantanu Thakur is using hammer and sharp objects to barge into Mamata Thakur’s residence.”

TMC also wrote the same on its X handle. Meanwhile, a police complaint is being filed by Mamata Bala Thakur at the Gaighata Police Station.

Reacting to the incident, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar posted on X: “See visual of BJP Central Minister Shantanu Thakur, attacking TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur in Bongaon in West Bengal — with goons carrying sharp objects!”