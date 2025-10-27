Bongaon PD ASI killed in hit-and-run on Jessore Rd

Kolkata: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Bongaon Police District (PD) was killed in a road accident on Sunday morning when a pickup van rammed into his scooter and fled on Jessore Road in Bongaon.

Police have registered a hit-and-run case and launched a probe to trace the vehicle and its driver.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Biswajit Chakraborty, was posted at Bongaon police station and lived in the same area. His ancestral home is located in Dogachhia, Gaighata.

Chakraborty had visited his ancestral home on Saturday and was returning to Bongaon on Sunday morning when the accident occurred. While riding his scooter along Jessore Road, a pickup van allegedly collided head-on with him near the Kalupur area.

The impact threw Chakraborty off the scooter, causing multiple injuries. The van driver sped away immediately after the crash.

He was rushed to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.