Bongaon Municipality gets new chairman & vice chairman

Kolkata: After a prolonged political deadlock, Bongaon Municipality has appointed a new chairman and vice chairman, ending months of internal conflict within the civic body.

On Saturday, councillors elected Dilip Majumdar as the new chairman, with Jyotsna Adhya taking the post of vice chairman in a meeting attended by 20 municipal councillors.

Both leadership positions had been vacant following the resignation earlier in the day of former chairman Gopal Seth, who stepped down amid growing dissent within TMC ranks. The changes follow a recent internal TMC survey that reportedly highlighted administrative underperformance in local civic services — a factor that contributed to pressure for leadership change.

In addition to the new appointments, two councillors from wards 17 and 18 — Rituparna Adhya and Chiranjit Biswas — formally joined the TMC.