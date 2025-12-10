Bongaon Municipality chairman resigns

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Gopal Seth finally tendered resignation as Bongaon Municipality chairman. As soon as Seth resigned, a section of Trinamool Congress activists welcomed the step by bursting firecrackers.

After his resignation, it is believed that the deadlock that had arisen in Bongaon Municipality has been broken. Incidentally, Trinamool last month carried out a reshuffle in civic bodies in North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. New municipality chairmen have been appointed in Barasat and Bongaon municipalities, and the vice-chairperson of North Barrackpore, while the top brass of Tamluk and Egra municipalities were asked to step down. But Seth did not resign and flouted the instruction.

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, TMC has begun an organisational reshuffle at various levels in a phased manner.

The party’s leadership started preparing an action plan many months ago and carried out a survey to evaluate local leaders’ performance. Municipality chairmen were under scrutiny.