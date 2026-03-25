Bongaon BJP leader held for assaulting wife

Kolkata: A BJP leader from Bongaon was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in Gopalnagar in Bongaon.

The accused BJP leader, identified as Joy Halder, is the president of Bongaon North Mondol 2. On March 22, his wife reportedly lodged a complaint at the Gopalnagar police station alleging that she was assaulted by her husband. Accordingly, police registered a case against Halder and arrested him from his residence on Monday. The BJP Mondol president, however, refused to accept the allegations brought against him by his wife.

He reportedly stated that it was a matter of indifference and a conflict between husband and wife, which is a common occurrence in almost every household. The BJP leader further alleged that the police became proactive and arrested him because he is a BJP leader. Local BJP leadership alleged that Halder’s wife was misguided and made to file a complaint against her husband. However, local Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that BJP leaders do not know how to respect women. Disrespecting women, even in their homes, is the culture of the saffron party. Mpost