Bongaon: Abhishek sets target to win Matua-dominated seats

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while addressing an internal meeting with the Bongaon organisational district on Monday, laid emphasis on securing victories in Assembly seats across Matuas-dominated areas, and urged both party leaders as well as grassroots workers to put up a united and determined fight in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

Swapan Majumdar of the BJP won the Bongaon Dakshin Assembly seat in 2021 by defeating Alo Rani Sarkar of Trinamool with a margin of 2004 votes.

In 2021, Ashok Kirtania of the BJP won the Bongaon Uttar by defeating Shyamal Roy of Trinamool Congress with a margin of 10488 votes. Even in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Shantanu Thakur won the Bongaon Parliamentary seat.

Bongaon is one of the constituencies that is dominated by members of the Matua community. “We have to win in Matua-dominated areas. Enquire into the causes as to how and why the BJP had managed to get the seats and why the Trinamool lagged,” Banerjee told his party leaders in the meeting, it was learnt. Banerjee once again stressed better coordination with the local people. He made it clear that Trinamool Congress leaders will have to secure Bongaon Uttar and Bongaon Dakshin Assembly seats in the 2026 Assembly polls. TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Bagda MLA of the party Madhuparna Thakur and former party MLA Biswajit Das were present in the organisational meeting.

In almost all organisational meetings, Banerjee was reaching out to each district and organisational district across the state, underlining the importance of going out to people and making them aware of the BJP’s attempts to insult Bengal and its people. In a series of organisational meetings with district leaders, he urged his party members to place maximum emphasis on countering the negative campaigns the BJP is expected to launch as the 2026 Assembly polls approach.

He kicked off the 2026 poll campaign from the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day rally in Kolkata on August 28.