Bongaon: 56-year-old woman dies of dengue

: A 56-year-old woman identified as Meenakshi Tarafdar died of dengue at Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital while a 6-month-old baby from the same family has reportedly been infected with dengue.

She was initially admitted to Bagda village hospital last Saturday and was later advised to consult a medicine doctor. The patient was later shifted to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital on Monday.

It was learnt that her platelet was dropping fast since she was admitted to the hospital. Her organs stopped functioning gradually.

The state Health department has already directed its officials to ensure genome sequencing is performed on the samples collected from the positive patients. This happened after a few fresh cases of Covid were reported recently.