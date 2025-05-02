Bongaon: 2 booked for using Pak flag to ‘incite communal tension’

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested by the cops of Bongaon Police District for allegedly trying to spread communal tension in Gopalnagar area on Thursday. Police also informed that the accused persons are local residents and active members of a political party and another organisation styled as ‘Sanatani Ekta Manch’.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bongaon Police District (PD), Dinesh Kumar posted the following on social media: “Yesterday night, a Pakistani National flag was found to be pasted on the walls of a washroom beside Akaipur railway station under Gopalnagar PS.

Investigation revealed that this was wilfully done by 1. Chandan Malakar (30) and 2. Progyajit Mondal (45), both local residents and active members of a political party as also of Sanatani Ekta Manch. They have confessed to the act and it is revealed that they had planned to write ‘Hindustan Murdabad and Pakistan Zindabad’ on that wall to create communal disturbances in the area. Both have been arrested in a specific case. Further investigation is on. We shall spare no efforts to bring to book those who are hatching such conspiracies to trigger communal unrest. West Bengal Police.”

Kumar said: “Probe is on to find out who else is involved in the act. No one will be spared. It is my request to people not to pay heed to any rumours. If anybody finds false information or rumours are getting spread, please contact the police.”

Sources said, on Wednesday night some locals spotted a Pakistan’s national flag pasted on the wall of a washroom beside the Akaipur railway station in Gopalnagar area. Police reached the spot and removed the flag while initiating a probe. On Thursday, police detained two persons Chandan Malakar and Progyajit Mondal and grilled them.

The duo confessed that they had pasted the flag on the washroom wall and planned to write ‘Hindustan Murdabad and Pakistan Zindabad’. Police arrested the two on the basis of their confession.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh shared the Bongaon PD’s post on his X handle and advised people to remain vigilant and alert. Bishwajit Das, TMC president of the Bongaon organisational district accused the BJP workers of conspiring to disrupt harmony and incite riots. “This is the biggest proof of it. The police have made arrests. Let there be an investigation to see how many more are involved,” he told the media.

Recently, the TMC criticised the Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for strengthening divisive narratives.