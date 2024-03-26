Bombs lobbed at TMC leader’s residence

Cooch Behar: Late on Monday night, BJP members were accused of bombing, firing and setting fire to a haystack at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) regional president Dhirendra Nath Barman in Bhetaguri, Dinhata. Upon receiving information, Dinhata Police and the fire brigade arrived and brought the situation under control. Police recovered bullet shells and two crude bombs from the scene, initiating an investigation. However, the BJP denied the allegations.



TMC regional president Dhirendra Nath Barman of Bhetaguri alleged that the people are living in fear owing to BJP’s terror tactics in the Bhetaguri I and II areas. Around 1 am on Tuesday, residents heard gunshots followed by bombing outside Barman’s residence. Barman saw a fire in the haystack outside his house and evacuated the premises. The fire brigade was notified and successfully extinguished the blaze. During the night, police discovered a crude bomb and several bullet shells, with another bomb found in the area on Tuesday morning. Barman accused BJP members of orchestrating the incident to intimidate TMC workers and disrupt their activities.

Dismissing the allegations, local BJP leader Ajit Mahonto stated: “The Trinamool Congress has been levelling such accusations since 2011. They often fabricate incidents and falsely attribute them to the BJP.”