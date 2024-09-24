Bombs found outside BJP Pradhan’s home

COOCH BEHAR: The recovery of two crude bombs outside the residence of BJP Gram Panchayat Pradhan Nani Bala Barman in Tufanganj Andaran Fulbari-II has caused a stir. The incident occurred on Monday morning, prompting Tufanganj police to recover the explosives and initiate an investigation.

Barman reported: “I stepped outside and found two bombs in front of my house. I immediately informed the police.” He suggested that such incidents aim to instill fear, claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is struggling politically in the area.

In response, Trinamool Congress leader Asar Ali refuted these claims, stating: “The BJP is trying to exploit the situation by placing a bomb in front of their own house to distract from their failures. The community is disillusioned with the current Pradhan, who has not effectively represented their interests or attended to his duties.” The police continue to investigate the origins and intent behind the placement of the bombs.