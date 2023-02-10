Bombs found from Congress worker’s house in Birbhum’s Margram

Kolkata: Bags filled with bombs were recovered from the house of Congress worker Suzauddin, who was arrested for the alleged murder of two Trinamool Congress workers in Margram, situated in the Birbhum district, on Friday.



According to sources, on Friday morning, police found several bags filled with crude bombs while conducting a search operation. The bags were recovered under a tree inside the accused Congress worker’s house. However, his wife told the cops that she was unaware of them. Police confiscated the bombs and defused them later. They have also intensified vigilance in the area.

On the night of February 4, Trinamool Congress workers identified as Laltu Sheikh and Newton Sheikh, were killed in an explosion.

While Newton died on the spot, Laltu, Margram 1 Panchayat, Pradhan Bhutto Sheikh’s brother, was admitted to the IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries there on February 5. Newton’s family members had alleged that local Congress workers hurled bombs at these two Trinamool Congress workers due to political rivalry. It was also alleged that Laltu was thrashed by unknown people who even had a shovel.

After the incident, the then Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi was removed and Bhaskar Mukherjee was appointed to the post. However, the state government has mentioned the changes as a routine reshuffle.