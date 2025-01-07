Bombing incident near Dinhata Basantir Haat health center sparks tension

Cooch Behar: A bombing incident near the Dinhata Basantir Haat Health Centre has caused widespread concern and fear among local residents. The explosion occurred in the Burir Haat 2 Gram Panchayat area of Dinhata subdivision on Monday night, and its impact was felt by those visiting the health centre on Tuesday morning.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the Dinhata police immediately arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. The explosion has led to heightened tension in the area. Authorities are working to identify those responsible for the bombing.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused BJP-affiliated miscreants of being behind the attack. Bishwanath Kinnar, Vice President of the Dinhata Block No. 2 TMC, condemned the act, stating, “The bombing incident took place at the health centre on Monday night. We informed the police, and an investigation is underway. This is the work of BJP miscreants. In an attempt to display their power, they are trying to create unrest in the area.”

In response, the BJP has rejected the allegations, calling the incident a result of internal factionalism within the Trinamool Congress. Biraj Bose, BJP District General Secretary, denied any involvement, saying, “The BJP does not engage in such violent politics. This is a result of the ongoing division within the Trinamool Congress, with factions fighting for control. The incident is a result of their internal conflict.”