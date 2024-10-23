Bomb scare on Pune to Kolkata flight of Akasa Airlines

Kolkata: A bomb scare was reported on Akasa Airlines flight QC1563 as it travelled from Pune to Kolkata on Tuesday. The flight, which took off at 1:25 pm and safely landed in Kolkata at 4:30 pm, was directed to an isolation bay at the airport upon arrival.

While the aircraft was in the air, airport authorities received a call alleging that a bomb was onboard. In response, the flight was instructed to conduct a normal landing and once it arrived, it was moved to a secure isolation area.

The threat was also communicated via a tweet, prompting immediate action from the relevant authorities. Upon landing, the aircraft was relocated to a secure site away from the main runway, where bomb squad and fire service personnel were on hand to assess the situation. This incident highlights a concerning trend of hoax bomb threats at Kolkata airport, with over 100 threats reported in just the past week.

Multiple airlines, including Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Airlines, have experienced similar threats recently, with 30 bomb scare incidents occurring last Saturday alone. Airport authorities are actively investigating the situation.