Bomb scare in Siliguri

Siliguri: A bomb scare spread in the New Milanpally area over an unidentified round object found in a dry drain in the area, causing panic among the people. On Friday afternoon, a teenager noticed a round-shaped object near the office of the Electricity department in Ward 25 in Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Later, other people gathered there and found an object in a dry drain. The object resembled a crude bomb. They promptly informed the police. Police officials from Siliguri Police Station rushed to the spot and called CID Bomb squad.

Ashok Shikdar, a resident of the area, said: “The object looked like a crude bomb. We were very scared and we immediately informed the police.”

Later, a firecracker was found inside the object.