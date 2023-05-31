Bomb hurled at Trinamool leader’s house

A bomb was hurled at the house of a Trinamool leader named Bhaskar Biswas in the Mathabhanga area of ward no 10 in Cooch Behar district. Biswas, a Trinamool Congress president of Mathabhanga ward no 10, lodged a written complaint at the Mathabhanga Police Station after the incident. The local police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Biswas alleged that a BJP worker named Rakesh Dev had an altercation with some local youths on Tuesday night, between 9 to 10 pm.

When Bhaskar Biswas intervened, Rakesh Dev left the scene. However, at around 2 am, Biswas claimed that a bomb was hurled at his house by him.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Dev has denied the allegation.