Bomb hoax e-mail triggers panic at Victoria Memorial

Kolkata: Within just 10 days of a series of bomb threats at several courts and post offices in Bengal, including Kolkata, a similar e-mail was received at the Victoria Memorial on Friday, triggering panic among visitors and authorities.

According to sources, on Friday afternoon, an e-mail was received at the Victoria Memorial claiming that a bomb had been planted and would explode soon. Hastings police station was immediately informed. Soon after, police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), arrived at the site and conducted a thorough search. After several hours, nothing was found.

It may be mentioned that the Kolkata Police STF is already probing a case of bomb hoax, but no arrests have been made so far. Mpost