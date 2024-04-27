Bomb hoax at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata: Tension spread at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport after an e-mail containg bomb threat was received on Friday morning.



In the e-mail that reportedly mentioned that the bomb will explode at 12:55 pm turned out to be a hoax.

The e-mail was received at the NSCBI Airport in Kolkata where it was mentioned that bombs had been planted inside the airport premises which will explode at 12:55 pm. Immediately an alert was raised and a search operation was initiated. The bomb squad, fire brigade and other units related to emergency situations were called in. Meanwhile, the passengers were taken to a place after a thorough search of that particular area. However, after several hours of searching, nothing was found.

“It was a fake one. All measures were taken and search was carried out but nothing was found. A case has been registered and we are trying to find out the person behind the hoax e-mail,” said Aishwariya Sagar, Deputy Commissioner of Airport Division, Bidhannagar City Police.