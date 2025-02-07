Bomb explosion injures two minors in Malda

Malda: In a tragic incident, a crude bomb explosion has injured two minors in Malda. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Haldibari area of the Chandmuni-II Gram Panchayat, under the Ratua Police Station. The victims, identified as Samir Akhtar (13) and Mohammad Imtiaz (9), are currently undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH).

According to local sources, the two boys were cutting grass in a cornfield, located around 500 metres from their home, when the bomb went off unexpectedly. The explosion left them seriously injured. Immediately after the blast, local residents rushed to the spot and took the injured minors to the Ratua Rural Hospital. However, due to their critical condition, they were later referred to Malda MMCH for further treatment.

The police reached the scene shortly after being informed of the explosion. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine who placed the bomb and what their intentions were. The investigation is ongoing as officials work to uncover the details behind this disturbing incident.

Sheikh Salam, a local, said: “One of them lost his palm in the blast and is in a critical condition. Possibly the stroke of their grass cutting tool landed on the hidden explosive items in the field.”

Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation, who visited the MMCH said: “The police will investigate the matter thoroughly. Anybody involved will be punished as per law.”