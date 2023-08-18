Bomb blast sparks tensions in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A bomb blast in front of the house of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat member at Hazrahat-I Gram Panchayat, in Mathabhanga-I block of Cooch Behar district, triggered panic. TMC alleged that the incident was orchestrated by miscreants affiliated to the BJP. The Trinamool Panchayat member’s name is Ram Prasad Chowdhury.

Trinamool contends that the intention behind the bomb blast was to create fear in the area. There are also reports of a bombing incident in the local market area. However, the BJP has refuted these allegations. According to the Mathabhanga police station, an explosion occurred in front of Ram Prasad Chowdhury’s residence on Thursday night. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Ram Prasad Chowdhury recounted: “On Thursday night, while I was in the market, I received threats from a group of BJP miscreants. Late in the night, a bomb detonated near my house, followed by another explosion in front of a shop in the market. This incident appears to be an attempt to intimidate me and force me out of my home.” A complaint has been lodged at the police station.

Dismissing the charges, Uttam Barman, president of BJP’s Mandal No. 4 Yuva Morcha, stated: “The BJP does not engage in the use of bombs or guns for political purposes. It seems that they are propagating false information. They have been engaging is such activities in order to tarnish the image of BJP.”