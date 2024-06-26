Bomb blast in front of residences of two TMC leaders in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: A late-night bomb blast on Monday shook the Ratanpur Nagar area of Nandanpur in the South Dinajpur district, triggering panic among residents. The explosion occurred in front of the houses of Matshya Karmadhakshya of Gangarampur Panchayat Samiti Enamul Rahman and Nandanpur Gram Panchayat member Sajidur Rahman Chowdhury, both prominent Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

Although no injuries were reported, the blast resulted in partial damage to the concrete wall and tin roofs. According to reports, Enamul Rahman and Sajidur Rahman Chowdhury were inside their homes when the blast occurred. They alleged that miscreants were responsible for the attack, which they suspect were orchestrated by opposition groups.

They immediately alerted both the party leadership and the Gangarampur police. Police from Gangarampur police station arrived on the scene on Tuesday morning. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Mrinal Sarkar, former Trinamool Congress South Dinajpur district president, condemned the attack. “It is necessary to investigate who all are trying to destabilise the peaceful Nandanpur area following the Lok Sabha election results.

The police must identify the perpetrators behind the attacks on Trinamool Congress workers and ensure they face exemplary punishment,” he demanded. Gangarampur Sub Divisional Police Officer Dipanjan Bhattacharya confirmed the incident stating that investigations are on.

In another incident, allegations have been levelled against the BJP of vandalising the Yuva Trinamool party office in Ward 3 of Jalpaiguri town.

Local Trinamool leaders claim that this incident occurred on Monday night, allegedly at the instigation of the BJP. Police have been deployed and central forces have conducted route marches as a precautionary measure.

Tapan Banerjee, Town Block Trinamool president, stated that a written complaint has been lodged at the police station regarding the entire incident.