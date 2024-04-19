Bomb blast in Burdwan linked to Jitendra Tiwari’s alleged visit to NIA official, claims TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday alleged that the incident of a bomb blast in Burdwan and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari’s alleged visit to a NIA official’s residence in New Town has some connections.



The ruling party in the state said that a massive explosion took place in Tiwari’s district in West Burdwan where BJP workers were making bombs. Trinamool Congress also raised questions as to when the Election Commission (EC) and NIA will arrest the BJP workers who were spreading violence.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X claimed: “After Jitendra Tiwari’s Secret meeting with NIA, now a bomb blast has shaken West Burdwan where BJP workers were making bombs. A massive explosion rocked the residence of BJP workers in Jitendra Tiwari’s district while they were illegally manufacturing bombs.

This comes shortly after Tiwari’s secret meeting with the NIA. And a day before the first phase of elections. What more proof does the @ECISVEEP & @NIA_India need to arrest BJP workers for spreading violence before polls?”

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also hit out at Tiwari asking questions: “Jitendra, first you clarify why did you visit NIA SP, D.R. Singh’s residence in New Town and what was in that white packet? What conspiracy unfolded in that meeting? Also, for your ‘FERTILE BRAIN’ - BJP will be demolished in all 42 seats in West Bengal.”

Ghosh also explained the chronology of the incidents. He said: “BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has a clandestine rendezvous with NIA SP Dhan Ram Singh. Massive explosion rocks the residence of BJP workers, members of Jitendra Tiwari’s cabal, while they were illegally manufacturing bombs. Are we to believe these are mere coincidences?”

Ghosh also demanded swift action from the EC against the culprits. “We demand swift and decisive action from the ECI against this deadly game that the BJP is playing ahead of the elections!” Ghosh added.

Trinamool Congress earlier published a video footage claiming that Tiwari visited the residence of NIA official in New Town with a white packet but while leaving the building his hands were empty.