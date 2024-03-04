Bomb blast at TMC Panchayat Samiti member’s house

Cooch Behar: In the Dinhata Burirhat-II village Panchayat area, an accusation of a bomb blast at the residence of a TMC Panchayat Samiti member has emerged, pointing fingers at miscreants affiliated with the BJP.

The Dinhata Police Station received information about the incident and promptly dispatched officers to the location on Monday. An investigation has been initiated.

Krishna Kaberi Barman’s husband, Deepak Barman, secretary of TMC Burirhat-II Gram Panchayat (GP), reported: “Around 2:30 am on Sunday, a powerful bomb exploded in our home, causing significant damage. Fortunately, no family members were harmed, but panic ensued.”

Deepak added: “A Trinamool booth conference took place at Langulia-II on Sunday.

The BJP appears apprehensive about the public turnout at such events, leading to this incident. However, TMC remains undeterred and is well-equipped

to respond. Our course of action will be guided by the district leaders.” Contrarily, Pradeep Kumar Barman, BJP’s Dinhata Mandal-II president, dismissed the allegations made by TMC leadership as unfounded. He remarked: “From what I’ve heard, the bombing at the TMC Panchayat Samiti member’s residence is a result of internal strife within the Trinamool ranks.”