Bomb attack leaves 5 injured

Cooch Behar: A bombing incident stemming from a land dispute between two groups has created tension in the West Haba Gari area of Ghughumari Gram Panchayat, under Cooch Behar I block. Five people sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital.

According to local sources, a long-standing land dispute existed between two residents, Ziarul Haq and Nawar Ali. Ziarul Haq’s family alleged that on Thursday morning, Nawar Ali, along with his son, daughter, and son-in-law, attacked them at their residence. As Ziarul Haq and Rezaq Hussain attempted to flee, a bomb was allegedly thrown at them, leaving Rezaq Hussain seriously injured. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Additionally, Ziarul Haq’s father, mother and sister-in-law also sustained injuries in the attack.

However, Nawar Ali has denied the allegations, claiming that they were merely passing through the area when they were attacked. He also refuted the claim that a bomb was used in the incident. As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged by either party. Meanwhile, Cooch Behar Kotwali Police have launched an investigation into the matter.