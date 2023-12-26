Bolpur: Man run over by his daughter’s lover

Kolkata: A man was murdered by his daughter’s lover at Bolpur in Birbhum on Monday.



According to sources, Kuddus Sheikh of Yajnanagar village in Bolpur was against his daughter’s affair with the accused youth identified as Gaju Sheikh.

Recently, he fixed his daughter’s marriage somewhere else and about a week ago, the marriage took place. On Sunday his daughter reportedly returned home as per a ritual.

On Monday morning, Gaju reached Kuddus’s home in order to flee with his daughter. When Gaju and the woman were about to flee, Kuddus blocked the way of the youth’s car.

It is alleged that Gaju did not bother about Kuddus and ran over him. Kuddus was rushed to Bolpur Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case and started a probe. A massive manhunt is on to nab Gaju.