Bolpur: Four people arrested by STF

Kolkata: Four people were arrested by the Special Task Force of West Bengal while allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana in Bolpur



on Friday.

The arrested people include three men and a woman. Two of the arrested people identified as Tathagata Roy and Subrata Das are from New Jalpaiguri while the other two Tridip Chowdhury and Shipra Merchant are from North 24 Parganas. They were produced at Siuri court on Saturday. Around 90 kilogram of marijuana was seized along with two four-wheelers. A case was registered with Shantiniketan police station.