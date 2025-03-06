Bolpur couple dies by suicide over ‘loan repayment struggles’, probe Initiated

Kolkata: Tension spread at Bolpur in Birbhum after a married couple committed suicide as they failed to repay a huge amount of loan.

According to the sources, the couple identified as Lakshman Mukhopadhyay and his wife Banasree Mukhopadhyay were the residents of Babna village at Labhpur in Bolpur.

It was learnt that Lakshman had borrowed multiple loans from several private organisations worth several lakhs of rupees. However, they were facing difficulties in repaying the interest and the principal amount.

It is alleged that to recover the money, loan recovery agents were used to pressurise them and even tried to put their house under lock and key.

On Wednesday afternoon, the couple consumed poison while sitting on the bank of the Bakreswar River and also called their family members, informing them that they were committing suicide.

When the family members of Lakshman and Banasree reached the bank of the river, they found the couple lying on the ground unconscious.

They were rushed to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital where they died in the evening. Later the bodies were sent for autopsy and a probe was initiated.