Bolpur: Anubrata’s cousin assaulted

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal’s cousin brother Sumit Mondal was allegedly assaulted by two local youths at Bolpur in Birbhum on Thursday night.



According to sources, Sumit lives near Anubrata’s house at Nichupatty in Bolpur. He is a primary teacher by profession.

It is alleged that on Thursday night during immersion of an idol of Goddess Durga near Anubrata’s house, two local youths started assaulting Sumit.

He further alleged that the accused duo even spitted on him when he fell. Despite the police station being within a stone-throwing distance, no cop was seen at the time of the incident.

Sumit later claimed that when he reached Bolpur Police Station, cops did not cooperate with him.

Despite submitting a written complaint, police did not take him to hospital for treatment, it was alleged.

Sumit said that as Anubrata is in judicial custody and presently lodged in Tihar Jail, police are not cooperating. Later Sumit’s family members rushed him to a hospital.